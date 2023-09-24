News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

The big Portsmouth favourite and former Derby County, Brighton and West Brom talent offering Lincoln City inspiration after Fratton setback

Mark Kennedy pinpointed former Pompey favourite Matt Clarke as the inspiration for Lincoln to bounce back from their Fratton disappointment.
By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Imps boss believes his side’s 2-1 reverse was preventable, with defensive errors leading to their downfall as they lost in the league for the first time since the opening day.

Kennedy worked with Clarke at Ipswich, before he made his move to Pompey in 2015 and started his rise to becoming a £4m player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Liverpool man told how the defender went through a similar period of making different errors, which helped him become a better footballer.

Most Popular

That is the learning he thinks Lincoln have to take from their Fratton reverse.

He told Lincoln’s YouTube channel: ‘The only thing which gives me heart about the mistakes is it’s different people.

‘If it was the same people making the same mistakes and you keep playing them, there’s clearly a problem with the head coach. If it’s different mistakes…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I remember Matt Clarke at Ipswich. Matt got a multimillion pound move to Brighton and has probably played 200 games.

Lincoln City bossr Mark Kennedy. Pic: Jason BrownLincoln City bossr Mark Kennedy. Pic: Jason Brown
Lincoln City bossr Mark Kennedy. Pic: Jason Brown

‘I remember every week at Ipswich in the 23s Clarkey gave away a goal every week - but it was different.

‘I just said to him as long as he learns from each individual one he’ll get better - and he’s had an outstanding career.

‘That’s also the environment we have at Lincoln as well - it’s just a tougher platform.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincoln almost snared a leveller in stoppage time, as Will Norris came to Pompey’s rescue with a key point-blank stop to deny Paudie O’Connor with Adam Jackson firing the follow-up over.

Kennedy added: ‘It looked like it got cleared off the line.

‘It’s so ironic, because we brought Jacko on here at the end last year and he had an unbelievable chance to score with a header.

‘But I thought Jacko was awesome today, he was absolutely awesome.

‘It sums him up, because you could see his disappointment on the pitch.

‘He had his head in his hands after the game, but we don’t put him in the team to score goals, so there’s no criticism on that - it’s a difficult technical action.’

Related topics:LincolnPompeyLincoln CityWest BromDerby CountyPortsmouth