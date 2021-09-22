The big reveal! Full Portsmouth Fifa 22 ratings released - but which Blues player comes out on top?

Each year, fans from across the globe eagerly anticipate their own teams’ statistics as players of the game look to assemble their squads for competitions such as ‘FUT Champs’.

Prior to each edition of the game being released, there is much debate about who should be scored higher or lower, and whose in-game statistics represent their real-life ability.

For example, Pompey’s loanee goalkeeper from Manchester City, Gavin Bazunu, may feel slightly hard done by after scoring an overall rating of 63 out of a possible 99, following an impressive start to the season for club and country.

We’ve compiled a list of lowest to highest ratings within the Blues squad. Click through to see how the members of Danny Cowley’s squad rank out of 99 – and who comes out on top.

1. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild: 59 Pace: 82 Shooting: 58 Passing: 52 Dribbling: 58 Defending:27 Physical: 59 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Miguel Azeez: 62 Pace: 71 Shooting: 54 Passing: 64 Dribbling: 64 Defending: 40 Physical: 56 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Gavin Bazunu: 63 Diving: 63 Handling: 63 Kicking: 62 Reflexes: 64 Speed: 27 Positioning: 62 Photo: JPiMedia Photo Sales

4. Paul Downing: 63 Pace: 53 Shooting: 37 Passing: 49 Dribbling: 45 Defending: 63 Physical: 72 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales