Blues boss John Mousinho has revealed a hike in the Luton Town keeper’s wages this summer effectively ended the prospect of a move to Fratton Park.

But Mousinho has underlined his satisfaction at having Will Norris as his ‘senior option’ between the sticks, after his arrival from Burnley.

Macey made a big impression after his January arrival, keeping nine clean sheets amid 21 appearances over the second half of the campaign.

That saw a clamour grow for the former Arsenal youngster’s move to be made permanent this summer.

Luton’s play-off victory saw a hike in the 28-year-old’s wages as they reached the Premier League, however, taking him beyond Pompey’s reach.

Mousinho said: ‘Matt served us really well, but as soon at Luton got promoted it just became a bit more difficult economically for it to work.

‘I thought Matt did really, really well at the back end of last season. I thought he was excellent for us and everyone recognised that.

Former loanee Matt Macey, left, and new keeper Will Norris.

‘It was something we were looking at, but in terms of having those two on the list we’re really, really pleased to have got Will.’

It’s clear the 29-year-old will be first choice next term, however, with promising pair Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward the current alternatives.

Mousinho made it clear there are no givens, when it comes to deciding who will be first choice come the League One curtain raiser against Bristol Rovers on August 5.

But Norris is evidently going to start as the man in the driving seat when it comes to Pompey’s No1 spot.

Mousinho added: ‘There’s no secret about that (he’ll be the senior option).

‘What I would say is with the three keepers we now have in the building, they are all competing for the shirt. That goes for all positions.

‘We don’t want anyone coming in thinking it’s going to be a right they just go straight into the side.

‘But you can probably put two and two together and Will is going to the be the senior option for a reason.