That’s after the former Disney CEO posted a simple message on Twitter to his 40.6k followers asking which movies they were looking forward to seeing during the film industry’s summer season.

It just so happened that his tweet was sent out on the same day as the transfer window opened for business, with Pompey fans waiting patiently to see what direction manager Danny Cowley’s recruitment takes over the weeks and months ahead.

And with little to get the Fratton faithful excited about on the opening day, it was hardly surprising that many fans couldn’t resist the urge to use the opportunity to register their views on an important matter.

A plea for some exciting news on the transfer front was therefore a common theme among posts directed to the Tornante owner, who probably wished he never asked the question!

Indeed, in hindsight, the timing could be deemed ill-judged given the large Blues following he now has on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, others jumped on the movie angle of the American’s message and came up with one or two clever puns to get their point across.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner, left, with Hollywood actor Will Farrell at Fratton Park in 2019

In fairness, all responses were good-natured, with some sections of supporters in the past using Twitter to criticise the club’s owner.

Nevertheless, the replies were pointed so that Eisner was once again reminded of expectations among the Fratton Park fan base.

Here’s a selection of the posts returned to the 80-year-old after he asked: ‘Now that we have entered the summer blockbuster season, which movie are you most excited to see? #summer #movies’...

@Jamesr02_: The tale of how Pompey had a good transfer window, and went to get promoted in the 2022/23 season!

@ricmonval: I'd like to see a new blockbuster charting the incredible tale of how Pompey win the EPL within the next five years .. I'm getting old, needs to happen while I can still party properly!

@willhuck: Pack to the Future.

@Clarkeyboy12345: The film of a billionaire spending a few million on a squad to gain automatic promotion I love a good fairytale me.

@jinkyjordan72: I keep watching Groundhog Day as a Pompey fan so looking for something new this year to look forward to #newsighnings #PUP.

@Super_Pompey: Pompey signings on a plane.

@wdrpaint: The Magnificent 7 (new actual, money paid) signings for @Pompey.

@Emerston: “Jurassic fratton park” featuring Walsh, Prosinecki, @guywhittingham and @Burgey44 amongst others a love story from a bygone era re-ignited by a chairman that believed in the club & city as much as the people who he sold the dream too #pup

@Stevecb54: The one where Pompey gets promoted & you deliver what you preached at the Guildhall.

@PFC1977: Groundhog Day at Fratton Park.

@Luke313131: I like the one where Pompey sign the players to win promotion the following summer. Amazing film that.

@davewatts66: The rise of Portsmouth FC.