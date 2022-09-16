And it’s the outstanding quality of the 18-year-old’s finishing, along with his ability to handle physicality at a tender age, which the Pompey defender believes will allow Scarlett to stand apart.

Robertson is the latest Blues player to give a ringing endorsement to Scarlett’s talent, after the England under-19 international’s explosive start to the season.

The Scot believes he can see the fear in League One defenders as they attempt to stop the front man who’s already scored four goals - and was denied a classy fifth at Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

‘The goal he scored on Tuesday, there was nothing wrong with it. It shouldn’t have been chalked off.

‘He’s going to be a top player. You can see it in training, his natural finishing ability is something else.

‘He’ll go far, I think. He’s got a good attitude and he’s just desperate to play.

Dane Scarlett.

He’s doing well just now. He’s got sharp feet around the box and he’s not physically big, but he’s ready for it. Defenders are scared to touch him.’

Robertson noted how Scarlett’s had no issues whatsoever adjusting to the physical demands of League One, despite his tender years.

The former Rotherham and Blackpool man feels that is an impressive trait, given how so many other Premier League academy players falter in similar circumstances.

He added ‘It’s hard for lads coming from the Premier League who’ve been playing in the under-23s.

‘It’s a different style of football. All those clubs are teaching their players to play along the ground, and you’ll rarely play a Premier League under-23 side who go direct.

‘It’s different, so younger players do take time to adjust when they come to League One, where it’s more physical and direct.