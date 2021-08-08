Portsmouth fans in the away end at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on opening day of the season. Picture: Paul Thompson

The brilliant photos of Portsmouth fans packing sold out away end in Fleetwood

After a season of behind closed doors action, Pompey fans were finally back in the stands on Saturday for a competitive game.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:30 am
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:00 pm

It was the first away day for the Fratton Park faithful for 15 months, as the Blues kicked off their season with a trip to Fleetwood in the north west.

And it turned out to be a journey well worth making as Lee Brown fired Pompey to a 1-0 win at Highbury Stadium.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the faces of the Blues fans who made the trip.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

1. Portsmouth fans

Portsmouth fans in the away end at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on opening day of the season. Picture: Paul Thompson

Photo: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

2. Portsmouth fans

Portsmouth fans in the away end at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on opening day of the season. Picture: Paul Thompson

Photo: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

3. Portsmouth fans

Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at the Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England on 7 August 2021.

Photo: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

4. Portsmouth fans

Portsmouth fans in the away end at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on opening day of the season. Picture: Paul Thompson

Photo: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

