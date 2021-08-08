It was the first away day for the Fratton Park faithful for 15 months, as the Blues kicked off their season with a trip to Fleetwood in the north west.

And it turned out to be a journey well worth making as Lee Brown fired Pompey to a 1-0 win at Highbury Stadium.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the faces of the Blues fans who made the trip.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Portsmouth fans Portsmouth fans in the away end at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on opening day of the season. Picture: Paul Thompson Photo: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages Buy photo

2. Portsmouth fans Portsmouth fans in the away end at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on opening day of the season. Picture: Paul Thompson Photo: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages Buy photo

3. Portsmouth fans Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at the Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England on 7 August 2021. Photo: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages Buy photo

4. Portsmouth fans Portsmouth fans in the away end at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood on opening day of the season. Picture: Paul Thompson Photo: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages Buy photo