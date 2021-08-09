Written off my whole career: Fleetwood goal hero reacts to challenge for Portsmouth first-team place from Gillingham arrival

And the left-back promised he’s happy to be written off following the new signing’s arrival after leaving Gillingham.

Brown laid down a marker after grabbing the winner in the League One opener at Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

The 30-year-old did so after enduring a testing afternoon against livewire winger Shayden Morris.

Brown got to grips with that task, however, before stepping up with his powerful angled drive to settle the contest.

And he is ready to embrace the challenge to start with Ogilvie moving forward this term.

Brown said: ‘I’ve had competition my whole career. There’s always been two left-backs at every club I’ve been at.

Lee Brown is mobbed by his Pompey team-mates

‘It’s about fighting. I’ll probably get the best out of Connor and he’ll probably get the best out of me.

‘He’s a great lad from what I’ve seen already and he can play a number of positions.

‘It’s good competition for all concerned – I’ve probably been written off my whole career!

‘It is what it is. I’ll just keep working hard behind the scenes and see where it takes me - and then the manager will make his choice.’

Pompey had to endure a number of problems in the build-up to the Fleetwood game, including a gruelling nine-hour journey to Lancashire on Friday.

Then the Blues lost key midfielder Shaun Williams in the warm-up before the game, with Ogilvie pitched into an unaccustomed central midfield role.

Brown has no doubt those issue played a part in Pompey’s performance.

He added: ‘It was unsettling losing Willo who is massively important to us.

‘People have seen how important he is in pre-season - everything goes through him.

‘He’s calm, composed and gets us moving so it was a blow to lose him in the warm-up.

‘So credit to Connor coming in and playing somewhere he never played before.’

