The Caribbean pre-season visit Portsmouth are exploring after Cayman Islands link-up

And The News understands Pompey have explored the possibility of a pre-season trip to the Caribbean island as part of the link-up.

The Blues have agreed a two-year partnership with the British overseas territory, which will see images and video of the Cayman Islands used on advertising boards and videos played on the big screen housed in the stand.

It’s a leftfield agreement, but one which shows Pompey’s willingness to look towards different areas when it comes to their partnerships and expanding their own reach.

A club delegation including chief commercial officer, Anna Mitchell, travelled to the west Caribbean to iron out the details of the deal.

That group included football operation staff, who have looked at the suitability of facilities for playing a warm-up game.

Mitchell sees the link-up with the island being one which can flourish moving forward.

She told the club’s official site: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with the Cayman Islands’ department of tourism.

‘It is a beautiful part of the world and a fantastic holiday destination, so we look forward to building a strong relationship together.’

Pompey have yet to cement their pre-season plans for next term, after Danny Cowley opted to stay in England ahead of his first full campaign at Fratton Park.

That took in a stay at England’s St George’s Park base, with the rest the of build-up for the campaign situated at their Roko training ground amid a busy warm-up schedule.

Pompey have spent pre-seasons in Ireland in 2016, 2018 and 2019 as well as travelling to Gibraltar in 2012.

They endured a horrendous North American tour in 2010 and returned Stateside 12 months later.

Pompey travelled to Nigeria for games against Kano Pillars and Manchester United in 2008 before going to to South Africa.

The Blues have also had pre-season camps in Portugal under Paul Cook and Paul Hart.

The Cayman Islands’ department of tourism are also expected to announce fan engagement initiatives through their sponsorship period with Pompey.

