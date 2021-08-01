The Championship free agents still available to Portsmouth and the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic this summer
Danny Cowley still has plenty of recruitment work to do this summer.
The Pompey boss has brought in eight players to date, but more work is still required ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.
Cowley has indicated there’s a small pool of Championship players who are out of contract that he could still go for.
But the 42-year-old explained he is competing with Pompey’s League One rivals for those men, with sides expected to be in contention next term looking at the same pool of talent.
We’ve looked at some of the men who have been operating in the second tier, who are now free agents and could fit the bill for Pompey moving forward.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.