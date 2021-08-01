The Championship free agents still available to Portsmouth and the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic this summer

The Pompey boss has brought in eight players to date, but more work is still required ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.

Cowley has indicated there’s a small pool of Championship players who are out of contract that he could still go for.

But the 42-year-old explained he is competing with Pompey’s League One rivals for those men, with sides expected to be in contention next term looking at the same pool of talent.

We’ve looked at some of the men who have been operating in the second tier, who are now free agents and could fit the bill for Pompey moving forward.

1. Dan Crowley Been at Cheltenham after his Birmingham exit, but the Robins couldn't get a deal over the line Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

2. Jamie Paterson Released by Bristol City, the attacking talent has been training with Middlesbrough. Photo: Simon Newbury Buy photo

3. Lewis Holtby Released by Blackburn, the midfielder has been linked with a move to Germany Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Buy photo

4. Hal Robson-Kanu Released by West Brom the veteran striker has yet to find a new club this summer. Photo: John Walton Buy photo