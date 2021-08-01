A class act on his day but had well-documented injury problems. Williams made a surprise move from Charlton to Cardiff in January but was released at the end of the season. The Welshman did make 37 appearances for club and country in 2020-21, though.

The Championship free agents still available to Portsmouth and the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic this summer

Danny Cowley still has plenty of recruitment work to do this summer.

The Pompey boss has brought in eight players to date, but more work is still required ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.

Cowley has indicated there’s a small pool of Championship players who are out of contract that he could still go for.

But the 42-year-old explained he is competing with Pompey’s League One rivals for those men, with sides expected to be in contention next term looking at the same pool of talent.

We’ve looked at some of the men who have been operating in the second tier, who are now free agents and could fit the bill for Pompey moving forward.

1. Dan Crowley

Been at Cheltenham after his Birmingham exit, but the Robins couldn't get a deal over the line

2. Jamie Paterson

Released by Bristol City, the attacking talent has been training with Middlesbrough.

3. Lewis Holtby

Released by Blackburn, the midfielder has been linked with a move to Germany

4. Hal Robson-Kanu

Released by West Brom the veteran striker has yet to find a new club this summer.

