Pompey to return to the Championship next season after securing the League One title with an impressive 97-points haul.

Their promotion as champions sees them return to the second tier of English football for the first time since 2012. And while that terrain may be familair to some of the Fratton faithful, for others it’s a totally new experience.

That means there’ll be plenty of new grounds for a section of the fan base to enjoy - but what can they expect? Well, with the help of Google reviews, here’s what we discovered.

All ratings are out of five, while we’ve also included the number of reviews posted, plus the last comment uploaded.

As the full make-up of next year’s Championship is still to be decided, all clubs from the 2023-24 campaign are included, plus, of course, Fratton Park - the home of the League One champs!

2 . Birmingham City - St Andrew's Google rating: 4.2. Reviews posted: 1,311. Last post: 'What a beautiful football stadium Birmingham city football club St Andrews, amazing atmosphere, all the staff and fans was very friendly.' Photo Sales

3 . Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park Google rating: 4.2. Reviews posted: 3,005. Last post: 'Nice little ground. Good access. Has a fanzone for away fans. Great views of the pitch. Home fans friendly. Catering a bit basic for away fans with cans of fosters and assorted pies. A couple of different soft drinks but no hot drinks available when we visited.' Photo Sales