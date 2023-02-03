The chances of Portsmouth, Barnsley, Bolton, Derby, Bristol Rovers & Co winning League One promotion following close of January transfer window: gallery
After a busy month of recruitment in January there’ll be renewed optimism among many League One clubs that promotion is still within their grasp.
With around 17-20 matches still to be played between now and the end of the season, there’s a lot of points still to be played for and drama to unfold.
Eleventh-placed Pompey will maintain they’re still among that chasing pack, despite being nine points behind sixth-placed Barnsley, who they play host to tomorrow at Fratton Park.
That game could see deadline day new-boys Paddy Lane and Di’Shon Bernard make their debuts. It could also see John Mosunho’s side cut the deficit to the play-off positions to six points.
But how likely is a play-off place for the Blues and others who claim to still be in with a shout?
Well, the bookies rarely get it wrong, so how do they see the race for promotion?
We took a look and here’s what Sky Bet – the official partners of the EFL – are saying.
Note: Only odds for the top 15 teams in the division are provided.