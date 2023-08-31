News you can trust since 1877
‘Premier League capability’: The big statement over Chelsea arrival as Portsmouth complete eye-catching deal

Tino Anjorin’s Premier League quality has been lauded after his Pompey arrival.
By Jordan Cross
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

The Blues have today completed the signing of the midfielder on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old was being chased by the likes of League One rivals Reading and Dutch side Volendam, but it’s Fratton Park where he’ll be playing his football this season.

Pompey boss John Mousinho is delighted to complete the capture of a player he feels has top-level talent.

Now the task for the Blues is for them to extricate that ability and make the most of it in League One this term.

Mousinho said: ‘I think everyone knows that this is something that’s been rumbling on for a while.

‘So we’re delighted that we’ve managed to get it over the line and secure Tino’s signature – we’re excited to see what he’s going to bring.

‘We’ve got a player with Premier League capability, who’s excellent on the ball and has real athletic qualities.

Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin has top-draw talent according to John Mousinho.Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin has top-draw talent according to John Mousinho.
Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin has top-draw talent according to John Mousinho.

‘He can carry it, he can find a pass and he can score a goal – now he has to knit all that together on a consistent basis.

‘I think he can be a big threat for us. We’re bringing in a real talent and have to ensure we make the most of that.

Mousinho admitted Pompey thought their chances of landing Anjorin had been dashed, with Volendam looking his likely destination.

Chelsea were limited in the number of players they could send out temporarily to the continent under Fifa rules, however, with injuries to Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery increasing the need for Pompey to bolster their options.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s a move that we thought was gone after bringing in Alex Robertson, but the injuries to Tom Lowery and Kusini Yengi meant it opened back up again.

‘So we’re really glad that we’ve been able to complete the deal and I’m looking forward to working with Tino.’

