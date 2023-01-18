Goals have dried up for Pompey as they continue their slump in League One.

The Blues have netted just 12 times in their past 15 league outings, which has seen just one win during that period.

Yet the stats show their lack of goals in recent months isn’t down to summer signing Colby Bishop, who has provided Pompey with a much-needed goal-scoring centre-forward – something that has been sadly missing in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old has scored 10 times in the league to date this terms and sits joint fifth in the goalscoring charts.

Meanwhile, Bishop has an impressive goal conversion rate of 38 per cent – the joint-best in the division – which points to creativity being at the heart of the Blues’ lack of goals in recent weeks.

But how does the former Accrington man’s conversion stats – as well as his shot accuracy – compare to the rest of League One?

We’ve taken a look at attacking stars in the third tier to discover who are the most clinical this season in the division.

Here’s what we found.

1. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe) - 22-per-cent conversation rate Goals scored: 8; Total shots: 36; Shot accuracy: 67 per cent.

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough) - 22 per cent Goals scored: 13; Total shots: 59; Shot accuracy: 54 per cent.

3. Kieran Phillips (Morecambe) - 24 per cent Goals scored: 7; Total shots: 29; Shot accuracy: 66 per cent.

4. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth) - 24 per cent Goals scored: 8; Total shots: 34; Shot accuracy: 56 per cent.