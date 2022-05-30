Pompey fans will have to travel a total 8192.4 miles this term to follow the Blues away from Fratton Park in League One.

The combined distance Portsmouth fans will travel to Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Charlton & Co during 2022-23 League One campaign

Pompey fans will be racking up the miles again next term as the Blues take on an eye-watering challenge in League One.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 30th May 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 2:12 pm

This will see the Fratton faithful accumulate a staggering 8,192.4 miles as Danny Cowley’s side embark on their sixth successive campaign in the division.

Despite the lofty total, the Blues will travel 483.8 miles less than the 8,676.2 miles accumulated on the road last season.

Pompey will return to Port Vale for the first time in 22 years after Darrell Clarke’s side defeated Mansfield in the League Two play-off final on Saturday, while there will also be a first ever trip to Forest Green.

The Blues will also return to Exeter and Bristol Rovers along with trips to Peterborough, Derby and Barnsley, following their relegation from the Championship.

With every side now confirmed in League One, we’ve worked out the total mileage the Fratton faithful will travel to each ground from PO4 next term.

Here’s how the numbers work out.

1. Accrington Stanley

Return trip to the Wham Stadium: 543.6 miles.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

2. Barnsley

Return trip distance to Oakwell: 487.2 miles.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Bolton Wanderers

Return trip distance to the University of Bolton Stadium: 518.8 miles.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers

Return trip distance to the Memorial Stadium: 243.4 miles.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The BluesLeague OnePortsmouthDerbyIpswich
Next Page
Page 1 of 6