This will see the Fratton faithful accumulate a staggering 8,192.4 miles as Danny Cowley’s side embark on their sixth successive campaign in the division.

Despite the lofty total, the Blues will travel 483.8 miles less than the 8,676.2 miles accumulated on the road last season.

Pompey will return to Port Vale for the first time in 22 years after Darrell Clarke’s side defeated Mansfield in the League Two play-off final on Saturday, while there will also be a first ever trip to Forest Green.

The Blues will also return to Exeter and Bristol Rovers along with trips to Peterborough, Derby and Barnsley, following their relegation from the Championship.

With every side now confirmed in League One, we’ve worked out the total mileage the Fratton faithful will travel to each ground from PO4 next term.

Here’s how the numbers work out.

Accrington Stanley Return trip to the Wham Stadium: 543.6 miles.

Barnsley Return trip distance to Oakwell: 487.2 miles.

Bolton Wanderers Return trip distance to the University of Bolton Stadium: 518.8 miles.

Bristol Rovers Return trip distance to the Memorial Stadium: 243.4 miles.