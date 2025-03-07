The Conor Shaughnessy injury news Portsmouth fans want to hear over return

Conor Shaughnessy has been backed for a return to fitness this month.

And Pompey boss, John Mousinho, has set a conservative target of the key defender being back in first-team action for the final six games of the season, as he delivered a positive update on his recovery.

The 28-year-old suffered the hamstring setback against Cardiff last month, with a six-to-eight week time span placed on his return.

Six weeks falls across the international break this month, as Pompey get set to enter that period with a critical run of three games in seven days against Leeds, Plymouth and Preston. Mousinho feels the man who scored the goal to win the League One crown against Barnsley last April, is on course to return to training around that period.

The head coach is then allowing a two-week period on top to get the former Leeds man up to speed, which would see him returning around the trip to Coventry on April 9. Previous estimates were looking towards the end of next month.

With Pompey in the midst of a fitness crisis in the middle of defence with four centre-backs injured, it’s the kind of boost Mousinho desperately needs.’

‘Realistic’ Shaughnessy injury return

Updating on Shaughnessy’s return, Mousinho said: ‘I think that’s realistic (a return around the international break) but with Conor’s injury history you’re probably looking at more the eight-week mark than the six-week mark.

‘That’s because he’s missed so much of the season, so if that (time span) takes us to the back end of the international break and we get him back in a couple of weeks after that, it would represent a good result.’

Pompey's Conor Shaughnessy. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Atkinson is also slated for being out between six and eight weeks, with the injury arriving on February 22. The optimistic end of that timescale drops around the Millwall clash on April 5, with eight weeks falling around the trip to Norwich on April 18.

Mousinho added: ‘I don’t think Shaughs’ season is over - and I don’t think Rob Atkinson’s season is over. I think we will see both, barring any setbacks in their rehab, back in a Portsmouth shirt this season.’