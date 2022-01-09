The critical factor hurting Portsmouth's ability to compete with Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers & Co in January window

And the Blues boss explained convincing senior players to leave for clubs at the other end of the country is proving tricky.

Cowley had some success on that front this weekend as Ellis Harrison joined Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee.

There’s not been so much joy with Paul Downing and John Marquis, however, who have been linked with moves to Doncaster and Mansfield respectively.

Cowley told how he’s experiencing issues created by geography for the first time as manager.

He said: ‘It’s the first time I’ve managed a club which is a coastal team.

‘The location becomes that much more important because it’s one end of the country and there’s sea all around you.

‘We’re on the south coast and very proud to be here, it’s a lovely part of the world.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

‘But location is a factor.

‘Everyone thinks player signings are all about money. It definitely plays a part.

‘Not so much for younger players who have more freedom, but senior players once they get to a certain stage of their careers have family and commitments.

‘They maybe have children in schools, too, so sometimes players, rightly or wrongly, make family and life decisions as opposed to professional football decisions.

‘You have to understand and respect that. Whether you agree with it is something different, but I do understand that for sure.’

Pompey have yet to recruit any players so far this month, with Cowley focussing on bringing in a central defender and forward.

The 43-year-old stated his club being within range of London offers a benefit, but there are other outfits at an advantage to his.

He added: ‘In every window location is a big factor.

‘London is a hot bed of football and there’s a lot of players in and around the M25.

‘You also know the cost of living is much more expensive.

‘If you’re up north there’s probably fewer players but it’s probably cheaper to live.

‘All of these things play a big part, there’s no doubt.

‘There’s certain clubs who are located in certain parts of the county who are at a huge advantage because of their locations. Fact.

‘You can have a lesser budget and it be worth more to you.’

