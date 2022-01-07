LATEST: Key development over John Marquis' Portsmouth future amid Mansfield interest for ex-Doncaster Rovers and Millwall man

The News understands the view in the Blues camp is there are too many hurdles to overcome to see the striker depart this month.

Pompey are desperate to raise funds for Danny Cowley to fine tune his squad in this window for the rest of the campaign.

And selling the out-of-favour front man who is right at the top of the list of Pompey’s earners, has been a key area of focus.

Marquis leaving is potentially key to freeing up funds for Cowley to get in the players he has earmarked to land in the coming weeks.

Mansfield are keen on signing the 29-year-old, who turned down a move to SPL outfit Hibs last summer.

But Marquis is content on the south coast and unwilling to consider uprooting his young family at this stage.

It’s understood his preference is to stay and fight to make an impact at Fratton Park over the second half of the season.

A massive obstacle is the clubs who are likely to be interested in Marquis being able to shoulder his wages.

That is unlikely to happen without Pompey being able to cover a portion of his earnings.

That’s something the club hierarchy aren’t keen to do, given they already face losing a player they shelled out £1m for nothing next summer - when his deal comes to a close.

With Marquis likely staying put, that puts extra focus on moving on the out-of-favour players eating up a considerable amount of Cowley’s playing budget.

Ellis Harrison has been talking to Fleetwood over a move and was in the north west yesterday, to see if an agreement could be reached.

Winger Michael Jacobs and defender Paul Downing are other players earmarked for a potential exit, but The News understands neither are currently close to leaving.

