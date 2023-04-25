Indeed, there appears to be plenty of teams they’d like to see the back off – especially if it means John Mousinho’s side having a better chance of promotion next season.

At present, the automatic promotion places are occupied by Plymouth and Ipswich, who are in action tonight against Bristol Rovers and Barnsley respectively.

Hot on their heels are Sheffield Wednesday, who have played a game more, followed by the Tykes, Bolton and Derby, who Pompey face on Saturday.

Who goes up automatically or via the play-offs remains anyone’s guess with less than two weeks of the regular season remaining.

However, it’s pretty clear who Blues supporters on social media want shot of, just so that they can be avoided next season when there will be renewed hope of a Pompey promotion bid.

Here’s a selection of the responses were received via Facebook when we asked: From those clubs left in this season's League One promotion race, which team(s) would you love to see the back off ahead of next season and why?

Ian Nisbeck: Want rid of Ipswich, Sheff Wed and Derby. Due to them being the big spenders. I think Plymouth with their loan players going back may struggle next year to repeat this season. Reckon Plymouth have got enough to see it through as automatic along with Ipswich. Wed should be strong in the play offs but I can see a derby team taking that one too.

Pompey fans have been coming to terms with another failed promotion bid but still have a vested interest in the race for the Championship

Richard Cross: Sheff Wednesday, got to get them back up out of the way.

Richard Price: Ipswich, Barnsley and Wednesday I'd like to go as they are strong sides. Plymouth are just having a good season with loan players so won't be as strong next year. With what's going down I'd argue its easier next season.

David Harman: Gotta be Ipswich Town… and at the other end I’ll be glad to see the back of Oxford United. I’d like to see Plymouth mess it up again too.

Steve Brown: Ipswich and there dinlo fans.

Dave Wareham: Ipswich defo and Accrington.

Andrew Bird: Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Chris Barter: Derby, Wednesday and Ipswich, cos our owners have no appetite to compete with them.