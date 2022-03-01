The damning statistic Portsmouth need to improve against Oxford United which says everything about being stuck in mid-table obscurity

Danny Cowley’s men have failed to beat any of the top four teams this season, ahead of their clash with the U’s at Fratton Park.

And that pattern of struggling to get victories against the stronger outfits continues, as you look further down the League One table.

Pompey have managed just two successes against the top nine sides from 11 attempts in the 2021-22 campaign.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only the rain-impacted battering of Sunderland and success at Wycombe were delivered against those occupying the top nine positions.

Opening it up to the top 13 positions sees the October home win over Bolton added to the victories, but it’s still just three maximums from 14 attempts.Last month’s win over Burton Albion is added to the list when assessing results against the team currently occupying the top 16 places.

That means Pompey’s other nine league wins have been amassed against teams currently in the bottom eight places.

It’s that failure to deliver against the stronger sides which is revealing when it comes to Cowley’s side currently being sat 11th - firmly in mid-table obscurity.

Pompey's sodden Sunderland success was a rare victory against one of League One's top sides. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Pompey boss said: ‘Naturally, it’s harder to beat teams at the top of the division - normally that’s where you find the tougher teams.

‘For us, we’re just focussed on a positive performance against Oxford.

‘We’ve been really pleased with the past five performances, they’ve all brought something different.

‘We’re pleased with 10 points out of the last 12.

‘We would’ve dearly loved for it to be 12 on Saturday and with the kinds of stats we had, 99 times out of 100 you win that game.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron