The Blues were drawn against the Premier League giants in Monday evening’s draw.

This will see Danny Cowley’s men make a maiden visit to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the first weekend of the new year between January 6-9.

It represents the most recent meeting between the two sides since Pompey’s famous 2-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April 2010.

Freddie Piquionne and Kevin-Prince Boateng were on the scoresheet that day as Avram Grant’s outfit defeated former boss Harry Redknapp to reach the final.

Indeed, it will also be the first time the Blues have faced a Premier League side in the competition since hosting Arsenal in March 2020.

Following Monday’s draw, the Fratton faithful have voiced their delight as they make the mouth-watering trip to the capital.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@ConnorPFC1997: Finally a great cup draw at last and I’m buzzing to go to their new stadium as it’s a new ground to tick of my list.

@gurdy01: Nice draw. Few extra £££ for the January transfer kitty!

@aaronformby26: Call up Kevin Prince Boateng, Frederic Piquionne and Arouna Dindane. We're getting the band back together...

@pompeychiv: Proper limbs in our house, made the cat jump out his skin.

What a fantastic draw to look forward to. Should get a decent allocation so can hopefully get a ticket. Buzzing for this.

@_jamescurtis_: Would just like to pass on thanks to Bradley Johnson and Josh McEachran for this.

@Charliepfc97: Gonna be some serious injuries when I inevitably get launched down the stairs after a last minute winner.

@Sasha_PFC: I have literally dreamt of this happening for years. I am so excited.

@JakePompeySmith: You watch Spurs recall Dane Scarlett and play him against us, before loaning him out to a league rival.

Would be such a Pompey thing to have happen.

@officialfournil: Cannot wait to utter the words: ‘Good evening Andrew!! Tonight we’re off to the TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM’.

My phone has absolutely exploded after this just happened…bring it on!

@HarvMarksy: Someone give Piquionne & Boateng a bell immediately.

