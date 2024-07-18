Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aiden O’Brien has spoken of the challenge of proving his worth and not being cast on the football scrapheap.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the former Pompey favoruite has outlined a determined to show clubs he’s ‘raring to go’ as he searches for a new home this summer.

O’Brien became a big Fratton favourite as he bagged five goals from just eight league starts and nine sub appearances, across the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman made a strong impression after arriving from Sunderland, with the former Millwall man impressing with his tenacity and attacking commitment.

Two years on, however, the 30-year-old is one of hundreds of players looking for a new home, after being released by Shrewsbury.

And even with O’Brien’s CV and extensive Championship experience that creates a worrying scenario.

In an interview with The 42, he said: ‘I would be lying if I said that it wasn’t daunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Everyone puts a brave face on in football and as much as you say you don’t worry, it’s always there. I feel as if I have years and years of football left in me.

‘But football is a business game, it moves fast and I understand that. All you can do is be the person you are and focus on being kind to those around you. I want to be the smiley one to brighten up the room but of course it’s hard.’

Despite not having a club this summer, O’Brien has underlined his commitment to finding a new home as he links up with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) for a residential training camp.

Other players searching for a deal are part of the impressive set-up, which gives those involved access to the facilities on offer at pro outfits were they contracted.

O’Brien told the PFA: ‘It’s been a real eye-opener for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was the one umming and ahing at the start and thought it would be okay to do it on my own at home - but I’ve come here and it’s blown me out of the water.

‘The coaches, the hotel itself, the players and everyone around in the PFA have been so helpful. The sessions have been top quality and they’re replicating what they do in professional set-ups.

‘It’s just been absolutely brilliant. It helps players like myself mentally, physically and even socially. You don’t want to be stuck at home worrying about if you’re going to get a club.

‘It’s hard, because it’s meant to be hard. That’s brilliant because it’s getting us ready for when we do find a club. All of us that is, and we will find clubs because there’s some top quality here..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s just credit to the PFA really because it’s a terrific opportunity for all players who are out of contract to get minutes into their legs, get training into their legs and get sharp for when they do get called upon to find a club.

‘It’s just a no brainer. If anyone’s umming and ahing make sure you get yourself signed up for the next one, because you don’t get this come along very often.

‘It’s all free food for the boys, protein shakes, hydration drinks and intense quality training. There’s a spa and everything is paid for - it’s a no brainer.

‘On top of that I’ve noticed a difference when I first come in to how much sharper I feel and fitter. I’m raring to go and when I do find a club in the near future I’ll be ready.’