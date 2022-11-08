Nevertheless, his Instagram post, which also shows the 29-year-old giving his surgery the thumbs up from his hospital bed, depicts a player desperate to return to action and determined to get back to playing as quickly as possible.

Rafferty’s Pompey team-mates appreciated the update, with the likes of Marlon Pack, Owen Dale, Dane Scarlett, Ronan Curtis and Clark Robertson all sending the defender their best wishes.

Jayden Reid, who is awaiting an operation on his ACL, also responded to the post.

As did current Derby forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Rafferty’s former youth team-mate at Liverpool Brad Smith.

Monday’s surgery comes just weeks after the summer signing underwent a similar procedure.

Injured Pompey defender Joe Rafferty is on the comeback trail.

He has been absent since the Blues’ 2-1 League One win against Peterborough on September 3 and went under the knife back then to correct the problem.

That’s kept Rafferty out of action for nine weeks already.

And although originally scheduled for a return the week Pompey played Oxford and Shrewsbury, a set-back meant yet more surgery was needed.

That has forced manager Danny Cowley to turn to left-back Connor Ogilvie and now former Arsenal youngster Zak Swanson to fill the void left by Rafferty.

The latter has impressed since being handed his full league debut at Forest Green Rovers on October 22.

Pompey are unbeaten since then, which is good news as Rafferty’s initial injury coincided with a dip in results.

The former Preston defender hadn’t tasted defeat in the eight games he played before having to sit out games – however, two league defeats have been recorded since his period of absence.

The Blues return to league action with a trip to Morecambe on Saturday.

Swanson is again likely to be given the nod to start at right full-back at the Mazuma Stadium.