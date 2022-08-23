Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley makes eight changes from the side that beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The Blues boss brings in Zak Swanson, Haji Mnoga, Clark Robertson, Reeco Hackett, Tom Lowery, Jay Mingi, Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott in the starting XI.

While the Pompey skipper is fit to return, there is no place for Joe Morrell and Denver Hume who miss the cut to make the 20-man squad.

Youngsters Adam Payce and Josh Dockerill are given their chance on the bench, which also includes Michael Jacobs, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack and Sean Raggett.

The Fratton faithful have given their response to the team that face Newport at Rodney Parade in the second round of the Carabao Cup on social media.

Here's the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@MarkRoser9: Still quite decent that side and one that should be too good but you never know in football.

Pompey fans have had their say on the Blues side to face Newport tonight.

Pleased a few of the fringe players getting a run out. Let's keep this unbeaten run going boys.

@JHancock46: Don’t mind that at all, lovely.

@nisbeckian: So long as nothing wrong with Bishop and he is just being rested, I’m happy with that.

@BlueArmyAlex: Oluwayemi should’ve started but good line-up otherwise.

@mackenzieM00re1: Good line-up, would like to see the new keeper used but guess he’ll play in the Papa John’s Trophy.

@richraymond84: That’s a strong team considering so many changes, the depth this season is probably the best since before the Jackett days, at least…

@plattsie28: The fact we can have eight changes and still have this much of a strong team is class.

@nottooxavi_: Scarlett hat-trick today.

@LeroiJackson16: Eightchanges and that’s still in a nice looking squad.