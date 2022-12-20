Pompey rank amongst one of the cleanest sides in League One this term.

The Blues have amassed just 30 yellow cards in their opening 19 league games of the campaign.

Marlon Pack has picked up the only red card in Danny Cowley’s squad to date, after being shown his marching orders in their 3-0 defeat to Charlton in October.

But how does Pompey’s fine discipline compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at how each League One club has fared this season to discover who are the dirtiest sides in the division.

Here’s what we found.

1. Peterborough Yellow cards: 23; Red cards: 2. Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

2. Charlton Yellow cards: 25; Red cards: 2. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Burton Yellow cards: 29; Red cards: 3. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

4. Exeter Yellow cards: 30; Red cards: 0. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales