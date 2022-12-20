News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Marlon Pack's red card remains the only dismissal this season for Pompey.

The dirtiest teams in League One this season and how Portsmouth compare to Ipswich, Derby, Charlton, Peterborough & Co - in pictures

Pompey rank amongst one of the cleanest sides in League One this term.

By Pepe Lacey
3 minutes ago

The Blues have amassed just 30 yellow cards in their opening 19 league games of the campaign.

Marlon Pack has picked up the only red card in Danny Cowley’s squad to date, after being shown his marching orders in their 3-0 defeat to Charlton in October.

But how does Pompey’s fine discipline compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at how each League One club has fared this season to discover who are the dirtiest sides in the division.

Here’s what we found.

1. Peterborough

Yellow cards: 23; Red cards: 2.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales

2. Charlton

Yellow cards: 25; Red cards: 2.

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales

3. Burton

Yellow cards: 29; Red cards: 3.

Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales

4. Exeter

Yellow cards: 30; Red cards: 0.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
League OnePortsmouthIpswichDerbyCharlton