Pompey’s rivals have been left with as few as five first-team players, as they remain in administration ahead of the new campaign.

And their parlous state means any hopes Wayne Rooney has of rebuilding his squad remains in a state of flux.

The Rams were today afforded a chink of light amid the darkness, as prospective buyer David Clowes announced he will make a bid to buy the club after purchasing their Pride Park stadium.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stadium deal, with former Derby owner Mel Morris, had been a hindrance to other proposed takeover progressing, as Chris Kirchner withdrew his bid earlier this month.

Derby were rivalling Pompey for Marlon Pack’s signature, before the Buckland boy’s return to Fratton Park was confirmed on Wednesday.

Davies is just hoping a quick ownership resolution can allow his club to make progress when it comes to on-pitch issues.

He told Sky Sports: ‘It’s a strange situation.

Derby County's Curtis Davies Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

‘We thought last season was strange, but that was the start of it.

‘We came in with 10 players, but that’s actually good compared to this season - we’ve got five, maybe seven depending on extensions.

‘The ownership, we went down the line with Chris Kirchner, and it didn’t happen.

‘So I’m just hoping a new owner comes in and it’s resolved quickly, because it’s one thing to retain players who are still under contract, but it’s another thing trying to attract players.

‘If we don’t get a new owner, you can’t offer contracts.’

Derby remain in administration and, as a result, under a transfer embargo following their financial demise

Their fans are hoping the progress with Clowes can allow their club to start making moves towards putting a squad in place, however.

Derby made a financial offer to Pack which trump what Pompey put on the table, but was conditional on the club exiting administration.

Davies explained his own situation is also up in the air as a result of the issues.

He added: ‘I still don’t know (about his future).

‘Until there’s an owner here who can actually speak about the contract, I don’t know.

‘I’ve said I’d like to stay here and be a part of the team which got promoted again.

‘But ultimately I want to continue playing, so if there is to be something out there I’d be silly not to take something.

‘But I’m hoping with all the rumours circulating of potential new owners, the latest I’ve head there are three or four parties, I’m hoping one of those gets over the line, if not for me for the the club in general.

‘It would be massive for the club to get sorted and get straight back up to the Championship.