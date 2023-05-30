The former Pompey midfielder took umbrage at the use of video technology in the contest at Wembley, which would eventually play a key role in the outcome of the tie.

Huge talking points occurred early in the second half when Owls striker Lee Gregory appeared to kick the Tykes’ Liam Kitching in his own penalty area.

However, referee Tim Robinson believed it wasn’t enough to award Barnsley a spot-kick, with VAR siding with the on-field verdict.

The next key moment came two minutes later, on 49 minutes, when Adam Phillips was sent off following a challenge on Gregory.

And that was an important call which video official Tony Harrington opted against overturning.

Those vital decisions frustrated fans and players alike on social media as the Tykes’ chances of Championship football were dealt a major blow.

Wallace was one of the first to question the calls as he took to Twitter to deliver his verdict on the use of VAR.

Adam Phillips.

He posted: ‘Who’s doing the VAR at Wembley today, what’s the point of even having it? It’s more of a yellow than red but he did go in aggressively. Tough one, but the penalty though wow. Absolute stone waller.’

The 2014-15 Pompey Player of the Season wasn’t the only person to take to social media to question the referee’s red-card verdict. Former Norwich striker Chris Sutton also tweeted: ‘That’s a very harsh red card…,’ while presenter Sky Sports Jeff Stelling added: ‘VAR total joke again in League One play-off. Clear Barnsley pen denied and moments later a red card for a challenge that is yellow at worst. Afraid to tell the ref he has got it wrong.’

He told Sky Sports after the game: ‘I couldn't ask for anymore. They ran themselves into the ground. They gave me absolutely everything. Credit to Darren and his team. They were probably the third best team but I don't think they were the best team today.