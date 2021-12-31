It comes after the festive schedule was dismantled by postponements caused by surging cases across its member clubs.

And now the organisational body has scrapped match-day testing of players and officials in a bid to prevent late cancellations.

While Sunderland’s clash with Fleetwood on January 2 has also been impacted.

The EFL believe that testing on all non-match days will still be sufficient to help combat rising cases and fixture pile-ups.

But those who are symptomatic of the pandemic will still need to provide a negative test on the day of a match.

As per the BBC, an EFL Spokesman said: ‘Over the past week, it has become clear that the requirement for matc-hday testing has caused significant concern and uncertainty at clubs as well as seriously affecting supporters.

The EFL has scrapped matchday testing of players and officials in a bid to prevent late-cancellations. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

‘The league revisited the matter with its medical advisors and, after careful consideration, which included dialogue with a significant number of club doctors, it was determined that the requirement for matchday testing would be removed, except for those individuals who display Covid symptoms.

‘Daily testing will continue on non-matchdays with clubs following updated red protocols which remain our biggest protection against the transmission of Covid.’

Danny Cowley’s side have fallen foul to rising Covid cases within their and rivals’ camps – with three matches postponed over the Christmas period.

The Blues haven’t been in action since December 11 as a consequence, when goals from Marcus Harness and Connor Ogilvie handed them a 2-0 success over Morecambe.

But there’s now hope their trip to Cambridge United on Monday (January 3) will go ahead, with Pompey looking to kick-start their play-off push.