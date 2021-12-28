Today it was announced that the Blues’ midweek League One trip to Plymouth was being postponed due to a number of coronavirus cases within the Pilgrims’ camp.

It’s the fourth time that Danny Cowley’s side have seen their December schedule ripped up with their games against AFC Wimbledon, Exeter and Oxford all victims of cancellations – although with the positive Covid cases on these occasions reported in the Fratton Park set-up.

With Pompey’s last game coming against Morecambe on December 11, it means that Fratton faithful will have an enforced break of 24 days between matches.

That is, of course, if the fixture at Cambridge United on Monday, January 3, goes ahead!

The U’s’ Boxing Day game with Wycombe was called off following a coronavirus outbreak in the Abbey Stadium camp.

Meanwhile, their forthcoming match against Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night has also been postponed for the same reason.

In the meantime, Pompey fans are wondering whether they’ll ever see their team in action again – despite Danny Cowley revealing he had 23 players report for training on Monday following their Covid outbreak.

Pompey's League One trip to Plymouth on Wednesday night is now off after a Covid outbreak in the Pilgrims' camp Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Here’s a selection of their views which have been posted on Twitter…

@JGM_91: Beginning to think that we'll never kick a football again.

@pfcdave1898: Will we ever play another game?

@Bunkybowers: Hopefully we’ll be playing all these games with a stronger squad #silverlining.

@WELLS35: Oh for goodness sake this is getting ridiculous @efl need to step in!

@GregAdampfc: Cheers, son’s crying.

@martinlloyd23: getting a bit ridiculous now.

@jamie_pfc: Will we ever play again?

@JEnglefield_1: Absolutely gutted. I was looking forward to making my way up from Cornwall for this one!

@AndyCav92: Gonna have about 8 games in hand at this rate.