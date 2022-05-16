After first-leg encounters in the Championship, Nottingham Forest lead Sheffield United 2-1, while Luton travel to Huddersfield tonight following a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Friday.
Meanwhile, two forgotten former Blues bid for an instant return to the second tier with Wycombe as the Chairboys take on Sunderland in the League One play-off final on Saturday.
As Danny Cowley’s side missed out on the top six in the third tier by 10 points, we take a look at the ex-Pompey contingency who are still in with a chance of promotion.
1. Lewis Ward (Swindon)
Ward spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Blues, yet didn’t make a single appearance under either Kenny Jackett or Danny Cowley. His lack of games continued into this term with new club Swindon - making just two league starts before January. However, the keeper has since started the past five league games for the Robins, including Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Port Vale in the semi-final first-leg. 2021-22 appearances: 16; Clean sheets: 5
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Oli Hawkins (Mansfield)
The 30-year-old departed Fratton Park after three years with the Blues in 2020, scoring 18 times in 96 outings. Despite starting the season as a striker, Hawkins has since been converted into a centre-back by Nigel Clough. The former Ipswich man started in the Stags' 2-1 first-leg win over Northampton on Saturday. 2021-22 appearances: 44; Goals: 8.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. David Wheeler (Wycombe)
The midfielder made 18 appearances for the Blues during his loan spell in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign - scoring three times. He spent the remainder of that campaign at MK Dons before linking up with the Chairboys that summer .Wheeler was part of the Wycombe squad that guided Wanderers to the Championship in 2020. 2021-22 appearances: 37; Goals: 2.
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. Jordan Obita (Wycombe)
The 28-year-old spent two months on loan at Fratton Park at the start of the 2012-13 season, when he scored once in eight appearances. Obita joined Wycombe in February 2021 and has amassed 60 outings under Gareth Ainsworth to date as well as starting both semi-final games against MK Dons. 2021-22 appearances: 51; Goals: 5.
Photo: Gareth Copley