1. Lewis Ward (Swindon)

Ward spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Blues, yet didn’t make a single appearance under either Kenny Jackett or Danny Cowley. His lack of games continued into this term with new club Swindon - making just two league starts before January. However, the keeper has since started the past five league games for the Robins, including Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Port Vale in the semi-final first-leg. 2021-22 appearances: 16; Clean sheets: 5

Photo: Pete Norton