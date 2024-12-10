Improved form, the return of Colby Bishop and the picking up of important points has led to a more settled look to the head coach’s recent team selections.

Six changes were made to his line-up for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to PO4 - the next game after that forgettable night in Cardiff. Meanwhile, four followed the 6-1 thumping at the hands of Stoke when the Blues took on Oxford ahead of the October international break.

Yet it’s been minimal changes ever since the draw at Hull on November 2, while Saturday’s starting XI against Swansea was the same team that took the field to take on Swansea just days earlier.

That’s all about to change tonight, though, when the Canaries arrive on the south coast thanks to the one-match suspensions picked up by Andre Dozzell and Callum Lang. Both have been key players in Pompey’s recent upturn in form. But now, suddenly, they’ve given Mousinho a massive selection headache that requires a reshuffling of the pack.

The boss didn’t seem too bothered about the prospect when speaking to The News on Monday. He said he had faith in those other members of the squad who can step in and prove a point to him.

But what are the options available to Mousinho as he looks to keep momentum going at Fratton Park? Here’s what he has to choose from…

Midfield options to cover Andre Dozzell Andre Dozzell is suspended for tonight's game against Norwich

Marlon Pack The return of the skipper to a more natural central midfield role is the obvious one, after playing the past three games at centre-back. But is it really the ideal solution? Pompey picked up just one win from the 11 games the 33-year-old started in midfield earlier in the campaign, losing five. He was also dropped for the games against Sheffield Wednesday, Hull and Plymouth as his form was put under the microscope. The Blues have looked a lot more settled at the back after Pack replaced Tom McIntyre there against Preston. If you take him out of the defence, you run the risk of making Pompey vulnerable there again.

Owen Moxon If Marlon Pack keeps his central defensive duties, Owen Moxon would surely be the next in line. Replacing Dozzell for the final 24 minutes of Saturday's 3-0 win against Bristol City backs this up. The only problem here is, the former Carlisle man's total first-team minutes this season totals a mediocre 98 minutes. Further doubts emerge when you look back to see Moxon couldn't even make the match-day squad on eight separate occasions this term. There's those within the Fratton faithful who believe he has deserved more of a chance. However, those stats suggest the manager is far from convinced the midfielder can cut it in the Championship.