Portsmouth's League One title hopes received a major boost on Monday night when they claimed a deserved 2-0 home win against promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers. A goal in each half from Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi ensured John Mousinho's side moved six points clear at the top of the table and extended their exceptional run of form to just one defeat in their first 20 games of the season.

A challenging Christmas period lies ahead with away days at Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers and Exeter City all on the agenda alongside home clashes with Fleetwood Town and Stevenage. The new year will also bring a new opportunity for Mousinho to further strengthen his squad after the Pompey boss enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window. But how could the January trading play out for Pompey?

We fired up Football Manager 2024 to see which players could be on the move to and from Fratton Park in the first month of the new year.

1 . IN: Sone Aluko (from Ipswich Town) The experienced forward joined on a free transfer. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Denver Hume (to Burton Albion) The former Sunderland defender joined the Brewers in a £130k deal. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . IN: Max Stryjek (from Wycombe Wanderers) A £150k deal saw Pompey land a new goalkeeper Photo Sales