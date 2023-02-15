News you can trust since 1877
From left: Ronan Curtis, Marlon Pack, Paddy Lane, Josh Oluwayemi.

The estimated market value of Portsmouth’s squad and how former Sunderland, Arsenal, Cardiff City & Tottenham men compare - in pictures

Pompey looked to have strengthened in January, with the arrival of four new faces.

By Pepe Lacey
2 minutes ago

One of which was Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard, who penned a deal for the remainder of the campaign.

The defender has an estimated market value of £3.1m and is believed to be one of the most expensive players in League One.

His contribution has seen the Blues’ squad thought to be valued at £12.86m.

But how do those numbers break down between each face in John Mousinho’s side?

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarket to see how they’ve estimated the market value for every player in Pompey’s squad.

Here’s what we found.

NOTE: Tom Lowery has not been included as his figures aren’t shown on Transfermarkt.

1. Harry Jewitt-White

Estimated market value: £44k.

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Jayden Reid

Estimated market value: £89k.

Photo: Portsmouth FC

3. Ryley Towler

Estimated market value: £89k.

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Jay Mingi

Estimated market value: £89k.

Photo: Jason Brown

