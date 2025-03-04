The evergreen ex-Portsmouth, Charlton and Sheffield United man still banging in goals aged 37 after postponing retirement plans
Not bad for somebody contemplating retiring five years ago, having spent the previous 16 months sidelined by a long-standing back injury.
The ageless Ricky Holmes is leading Farnborough’s National League South promotion bid, having netted twice in their last three matches.
The player-coach is currently Boro's leading scorer, with 11 goals in 35 appearances this term for the ninth-placed side, who still have aspirations of reaching the National League.
He added to his growing tally with a first-half strike in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Weston-super-Mare in front of a crowd of 1,117 at the Saunders Transport Community Stadium.
Farnborough has served as the winger’s home since August 2021, after dropping out of the Football League following a spell with then League Two club Southend.
There was a brief nine-day stay at Dover in the summer of 2023, before swiftly returning to Hampshire after realising the error of his ways.
Otherwise, Holmes is now in his fourth season at Farnborough - and, remarkably, is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down for Spencer Day’s men.
Shone in Pompey struggles
It was more than a decade ago when he represented Pompey, having been recruited by Guy Whittingham in the summer of 2013 on a free transfer from Barnet.
With the Blues under new ownership after the fans had saved the club from liquidation in the High Court, Holmes was among a raft of new signings, including Sonny Bradley, Danny East, Romain Padovani, Tom Craddock, Joe Devera, John Sullivan, Andy Barcham and Simon Ferry.
During a chaotic 2013-14 season, the Blues used three managers and came close to dropping out of the Football League until caretaker boss Andy Awford saved them with three games to spare.
Holmes finished the season strongly and his efforts were recognised by the Fratton faithful, who voted him The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2013-14.
However, he was shown the door by Awford in January 2015 after 62 appearances and two goals, moving to Northampton following a successful loan.
Having won the League Two title with the Cobblers in 2015-16, he joined Charlton and then Championship Sheffield United, where he made just five appearances due to injury.
Holmes also featured for Oxford United, Gillingham, Northampton (second spell), Southend and, of course, Farnborough.
