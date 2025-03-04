Ricky Holmes spent 18 months with Pompey before departing for Northampton in January 2015. Picture: Joe Pepler | Joe Pepler/Digital South

At the age of 37, an evergreen ex-Pompey and attacker is still banging in the goals and weighing in with man-of-the-match displays.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not bad for somebody contemplating retiring five years ago, having spent the previous 16 months sidelined by a long-standing back injury.

The ageless Ricky Holmes is leading Farnborough’s National League South promotion bid, having netted twice in their last three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player-coach is currently Boro's leading scorer, with 11 goals in 35 appearances this term for the ninth-placed side, who still have aspirations of reaching the National League.

Farnborough has served as the winger’s home since August 2021, after dropping out of the Football League following a spell with then League Two club Southend.

Ricky Holmes spent 18 months with Pompey before departing for Northampton in January 2015. Picture: Joe Pepler | Joe Pepler/Digital South

There was a brief nine-day stay at Dover in the summer of 2023, before swiftly returning to Hampshire after realising the error of his ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwise, Holmes is now in his fourth season at Farnborough - and, remarkably, is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down for Spencer Day’s men.

Shone in Pompey struggles

It was more than a decade ago when he represented Pompey, having been recruited by Guy Whittingham in the summer of 2013 on a free transfer from Barnet.

With the Blues under new ownership after the fans had saved the club from liquidation in the High Court, Holmes was among a raft of new signings, including Sonny Bradley, Danny East, Romain Padovani, Tom Craddock, Joe Devera, John Sullivan, Andy Barcham and Simon Ferry.

During a chaotic 2013-14 season, the Blues used three managers and came close to dropping out of the Football League until caretaker boss Andy Awford saved them with three games to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes finished the season strongly and his efforts were recognised by the Fratton faithful, who voted him The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2013-14.

Having won the League Two title with the Cobblers in 2015-16, he joined Charlton and then Championship Sheffield United, where he made just five appearances due to injury.

Holmes also featured for Oxford United, Gillingham, Northampton (second spell), Southend and, of course, Farnborough.