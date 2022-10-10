The Monkey Hangers are reported to be bringing in Theo Robinson, after their efforts at landing Maguire hit a brick wall.

Maguire was announced as a new signing last month after leaving Lincoln City in the summer.

Maguire was alleged to have placed 52 bets on matches between March 2017 and February 2022, while a player with Lincoln, Sunderland, Bury and Oxford United.

The man, who spent 11 games on loan at Fratton Park in 2012 and scored in the 2-2 draw at Southampton, agreed a two-year deal with the Imps last year, but was suspended in August and later departed Sincil Bank.

Hartlepool touched on the situation when announcing a deal for Maguire, with then manager Peter Hartley stating: ‘We are delighted to bring Chris to the club. We are getting a very talented and experienced forward who will undoubtedly add quality to the team. He will be available for selection in tomorrow night’s home fixture versus Crewe.

‘We are obviously well aware of his current situation after recently being charged by the FA in connection to betting and we know there is a possibility at some point he may miss some games this season.

Chris Maguire celebrates his goal against Southampton in 2012. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

‘We have agreed a contract structure that takes this matter into account from the clubs perspective.’

Maguire never made an appearance, however, with Hartley being sacked last month with his side without a win in nine games.

His successor, Keith Curle, said Maguire’s situation was one he needed to explore when coming into the role.

He now appears to have been given clarity on that front, with the upshot at shift in direction towards Robinson.

Theo Robinson spent a period on trial at Pompey. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The well-travelled front man has spent time with the likes of Derby, Doncaster, Southend and Bradford.

Robinson also spent a period on trial with Pompey in 2015, scoring in a 3-2 win at Gosport.

