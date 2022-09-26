That’s after the 33-year-old was once again unavailable for the Pools’ League Two draw with Gillingham on Saturday – Curle’s first game in charge following the departure of former manager Paul Hartley.

Maguire proved to be the Scot’s last signing before he was sacked last week after just three months at the club.

But he arrived on a free transfer amid a Football Association investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August it was alleged that the forward placed 52 bets over a five-year period during spells at Oxford, Bury and Sunderland.

Maguire was subsequently suspended by then club Lincoln, before departing the Imps by ‘mutual consent’.

It has been reported elsewhere that the former Fratton Park loanee hasn’t featured for latest club Hartlepool yet because of registration issues and then a foot injury.

Former Pompey striker Chris Maguire is now at League Two Hartlepool

And that has prompted new interim boss Curle to seek clarification as he bids to turn bottom-of-the table Pools’ fortunes around.

The former Northampton manager told the Hartlepool Mail: ‘There’s a situation at the football club so before I comment on it, I need to get the exact clarity from all parties, the club and the player.

‘I spoke to Chris and we had a brief discussion but I need to speak to the stakeholders of the football club to find out what the exact position is for all parties.

‘We’ve got a meeting arranged on Monday afternoon with the stakeholders at the football club up at the training ground just to go through things.

‘It’s been a whirlwind, so it’s a case of getting to know everybody and getting them to know their roles and responsibilities and getting to know the environment.

‘Now on Monday I’ll have a clearer picture and understanding of what I’ve got to work with and where we’re at.’

Maguire featured 11 times for Pompey while on loan from Derby over the second half of the 2011-12.