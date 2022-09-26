Why former Portsmouth, Derby, Oxford and Sunderland striker Chris Maguire has new Hartlepool boss Keith Curle wanting answers
Former Pompey striker Chris Maguire has left new Hartlepool manager Keith Curle scratching his head in confusion and seeking answers from Victoria Park stakeholders.
That’s after the 33-year-old was once again unavailable for the Pools’ League Two draw with Gillingham on Saturday – Curle’s first game in charge following the departure of former manager Paul Hartley.
Maguire proved to be the Scot’s last signing before he was sacked last week after just three months at the club.
But he arrived on a free transfer amid a Football Association investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Portsmouth loan favourite and former Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford man's remarkable debut after dropping into non-league to kickstart career which promised so much
-
2
Portsmouth chief Andy Cullen details how imminent Milton End changes will impact on Fratton faithful - and away attendances
-
3
Portsmouth make stance on earlier kick-offs clear amid Bradford CEO's energy crisis concerns and Mansfield's decision to move Walsall start time
SEE ALSO: Former Pompey Player of the Season's personal frustrations continue amid deepening Charlton gloom
In August it was alleged that the forward placed 52 bets over a five-year period during spells at Oxford, Bury and Sunderland.
Maguire was subsequently suspended by then club Lincoln, before departing the Imps by ‘mutual consent’.
It has been reported elsewhere that the former Fratton Park loanee hasn’t featured for latest club Hartlepool yet because of registration issues and then a foot injury.
And that has prompted new interim boss Curle to seek clarification as he bids to turn bottom-of-the table Pools’ fortunes around.
The former Northampton manager told the Hartlepool Mail: ‘There’s a situation at the football club so before I comment on it, I need to get the exact clarity from all parties, the club and the player.
‘I spoke to Chris and we had a brief discussion but I need to speak to the stakeholders of the football club to find out what the exact position is for all parties.
‘We’ve got a meeting arranged on Monday afternoon with the stakeholders at the football club up at the training ground just to go through things.
‘It’s been a whirlwind, so it’s a case of getting to know everybody and getting them to know their roles and responsibilities and getting to know the environment.
‘Now on Monday I’ll have a clearer picture and understanding of what I’ve got to work with and where we’re at.’
Maguire featured 11 times for Pompey while on loan from Derby over the second half of the 2011-12.
He scored three goals during his time at Fratton Park, before enjoying successful stints at Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford and Sunderland.