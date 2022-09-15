And his was to prove a career largely unfulfilled as he journey took in stop-offs at Bradford City and Oxford United, before the attacking talent drifted into non-league football.

Yet, Robert Wolleaston was once a teenager of prodigious talent touted for big things.

The Londoner was one of the jewels in Chelsea’s academy crown as he came through the ranks and was tipped for greatness.

But Wolleaston’s senior career at Stamford Bridge was to span just two substitute appearances.

Bristol Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Northampton were loan stop-offs, along with his stay at Fratton Park under Graham Rix in 2001, before he departed permanently to Valley Parade in 2003.

Wolleaston was to retire from the game in 2014 at Harrow Borough.

The former Blues loanee’s talent has been lauded by a rather high-profile team-mate who enjoyed more success in the game.

Robert Wolleaston in his Pompey stay on loan from Chelsea in 2001. PIC BY STEVE REID

Chelsea skipper, Champions League winner and five-time Premier League champion, John Terry, has branded Wolleaston the best footballer he worked with who never fulfilled his potential.

When asked on Instagram Live who hadn’t gone as far as their ability should’ve taken them, Terry said: ‘Probably a boy called Rob Wolleaston at Chelsea.

‘He was like a midfielder-winger, had so much ability.

‘I still know Rob now, but mentally didn't have that to go and push himself.’

Terry went on to explain how Wolleaston had been drafted into Chelsea’s senior ranks as a teenager and was picked to feature in the Premier League.

But when the day of the match came around the attacker was nowhere to be seen.

Terry added: ‘He was chosen to train with the first team at a really young age, 17 or 18, did really well and (Ruud) Gullit told him he was going to play in the first team in a cup game.

‘He then phoned up on the day of the game and said he was sick.

‘All of us, if we were sick or felt like we were at the end of the world, we would have still gone and played the game, we wouldn't have given up that opportunity.