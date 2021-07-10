The ex-Southampton, Liverpool, Leeds, Wolves, and Norwich players identified on trial for Portsmouth against Havant & Waterlooville
Pompey are today running the rule over ex-Southampton midfielder Jake Hesketh on trial in their pre-season friendly against the Hawks (3pm kick-off).
Former Doncaster midfielder Madger Gomes, centre-back Ryan Leak, striker Gassan Ahadme and left-sided defender Sam Habergham have also been identified at Westleigh Park.
Hesketh is a free agent following his release from Southampton at the end of last season.
The creative midfielder made two appearances for the St Mary's outfit and had loan spells with Burton, MK Dons, Lincoln and most recently Crawley.
It was Danny Cowley who signed him when in charge of Lincoln before leaving to take the helm at Huddersfield only a week later.
As reported, Gomes has linked up with Pompey after his release from League One rivals Doncaster.
The Spaniard scored four goals in 55 games at the Keepmoat.
Meanwhile, Leak - a centre-back - returns to England after spending the past two years in Spain.
Having graduated through Wolves' academy, Leak joined on loan Jumilla in 2018 before moving to Burgos CF a year later.
Habergham departed Grimsby at the end of last term following their relegation from League Two.
He linked up with the Mariners after not playing for more than a 1000 days following a serious knee injury.
The Norwich academy graduate too played for Cowley at Lincoln, helping them win the National League title in 2017.
Ahadme also recently represented Norwich and had a loan at Spanish side Real Oviedo.