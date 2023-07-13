News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

The exciting young wingers perfect for Portsmouth - including Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton and Fulham talents

Pompey are looking to complete their frenetic summer of transfer business which has been well received by fans.
By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:32 BST

One of the final pieces in the Blues jigsaw will be a left-sided winger who can provide competition for Anthony Scully this term.

The indications are the Blues will look to the loan market to fill that role – so we’ve had a look at some of these promising, young options who could do that job next term.

The likes of (L-R) Harvey Blair, Lewis Dobbin, Ethan Walker and Ollie Neill are left wingers who could be available on loan this season.

1. The promising young wingers Pompey could land on loan

The likes of (L-R) Harvey Blair, Lewis Dobbin, Ethan Walker and Ollie Neill are left wingers who could be available on loan this season. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Pompey, Leyton Orient and Aberdeen have all been tipped for a move for the Liverpool youngster. One the Blues are definitely keeping an eye on, Blair can operate anywhere along the front line - including that berth on the left which needs filling.

2. Harvey Blair

Pompey, Leyton Orient and Aberdeen have all been tipped for a move for the Liverpool youngster. One the Blues are definitely keeping an eye on, Blair can operate anywhere along the front line - including that berth on the left which needs filling. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

Photo Sales
The 20-year-old went on loan to Derby last season to get some game time and scored a hat-trick against Alfreton for their under-21 side. The left footer can play down the left flank as well as through the middle.

3. Kido Taylor-Hart.

The 20-year-old went on loan to Derby last season to get some game time and scored a hat-trick against Alfreton for their under-21 side. The left footer can play down the left flank as well as through the middle. Photo: David Price

Photo Sales
A right footer who plays down the left, the former Preston North End talent hit a rich vein of goal form at the end of last season with eight goals in 10 at under-21 level. The 20-year-old may be ripe for a loan move later this summer.

4. Ethan Walker

A right footer who plays down the left, the former Preston North End talent hit a rich vein of goal form at the end of last season with eight goals in 10 at under-21 level. The 20-year-old may be ripe for a loan move later this summer. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthLiverpoolArsenalPompeyFulhamEvertonBluesAnthony Scully