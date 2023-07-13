Pompey are looking to complete their frenetic summer of transfer business which has been well received by fans.
One of the final pieces in the Blues jigsaw will be a left-sided winger who can provide competition for Anthony Scully this term.
The indications are the Blues will look to the loan market to fill that role – so we’ve had a look at some of these promising, young options who could do that job next term.
1. The promising young wingers Pompey could land on loan
The likes of (L-R) Harvey Blair, Lewis Dobbin, Ethan Walker and Ollie Neill are left wingers who could be available on loan this season. Photo: The News
2. Harvey Blair
Pompey, Leyton Orient and Aberdeen have all been tipped for a move for the Liverpool youngster. One the Blues are definitely keeping an eye on, Blair can operate anywhere along the front line - including that berth on the left which needs filling. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC
3. Kido Taylor-Hart.
The 20-year-old went on loan to Derby last season to get some game time and scored a hat-trick against Alfreton for their under-21 side. The left footer can play down the left flank as well as through the middle. Photo: David Price
4. Ethan Walker
A right footer who plays down the left, the former Preston North End talent hit a rich vein of goal form at the end of last season with eight goals in 10 at under-21 level. The 20-year-old may be ripe for a loan move later this summer. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker