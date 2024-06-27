Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have provided fans with their first glimpse of the club’s new and improved training facilities.

The valuable insight, via the Blues’ social media channels, comes after the players reported back for duty at the Pompey Health and Fitness Club in Hilsea on Thursday morning - nearly 10 weeks after Marlon Pack lifted the League One championship trophy in front of a buoyant Fratton Park.

Head coach John Mousinho and his players will have been keeping a close eye on developments as they dipped in and out of the Copnor Road site - which Pompey purchased for £3m in 2021 - during the close season.

Yet the transformation that continues to take place inside remained a closely guarded secret - until this morning, that is, as the Blues provided a sneak peak into what greeted the players on their return.

The new analyst suite and theatre at the Pompey Health and Fitness Club | Portsmouth FC

Pictured was the impressive new gym that will help keep the players in tip-top shape for their forthcoming Championship exploits. The Blues also provided a first look at the new analyst suite and theatre that will play an important role in Pompey’s pre-match preparations, which is a far cry from the Portakabin facilities that the first-team football operation had been operating out of since 2014.

Other new facilities that the former Roko building will provide include a brand new medical room, offices and a player common room - although we’ll have to wait and see what they look like! Meanwhile, an upgrade of the swimming pool and changing rooms, along with creating a new sauna, steam room and jacuzzi - has also been part of the exciting project that will also house the Pompey Academy.

The new and improved gym at Pompey's training base | Portsmouth FC

Speaking to The News earlier this month, chief executive Andy Cullen said investing in the facility was important to the club on many levels.

He said: ‘The training ground improvements are almost complete.

It's a facility Pompey can be proud of. | Portsmouth FC

‘Certainly when the players report back for pre-season at the end of June we will be in a new building with a new medical room, new gym, new analyst suite and theatre, new offices and new common room for the players.

‘It’s looking really, really smart. These are the little things that can really make a difference when you kick-off and start a new season.

‘It’s important too, in terms of attracting talent to Portsmouth.

Pompey new-boy Josh Murphy reporting for duty | Portsmouth FC

‘We’re working in a much different competitive context to where we were 12 months ago. So those things are important.

‘Even with Fratton Park and all the work being completed in the stadium. It’s not just with the broadcast gantries and North Stand, but also bits and bobs we’re doing behind the scenes in the dressing room area as well.

‘This will make sure we’re truly Championship ready.’

Regan Poole missed the majority of last season because of an ACL injury | Portsmouth FC