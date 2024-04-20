Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has appealed to the Fratton faithful to remain in the stands for today’s visit of Wigan to PO4.

The Blues boss made the request after jubilant supporters made their way onto the pitch following Tuesday night’s win against Barnsley - a victory that sealed the League One title and the club’s return to the Championship.

Many happy memories were created as fans rushed towards their heroes to celebrate the historic achievement, with the players happy to soak up the adulation they received.

But with the Football League threatening to scrap this afternoon’s presentation of the League One trophy if similar events were to occur, Mousinho has asked all those attending the Wigan game to stay off the playing surface.

The handing over of the trophy and players’ league winner’s medals will take place on a stage on the centre circle. after the final whistle. Pompey are also planning a lap of appreciation, with players set to be accompanied by their young families as they thank the fans for their support over the course of the campaign.

But, repeating an appeal made by chief executive Andy Cullen on Thursday, the Blues head coach asked for fans to respect the occasion by staying in their seats.

In a statement released via club media, Mousinho said: ‘Hi everyone, I hope you’ve all recovered from the other night - and what an amazing, special night we had a Fratton. It was just unbelievable. Everybody at the football club really enjoyed themselves, it was a brilliant occasion.

‘Just a very, very quick message from me - can you please, please stay off the pitch on Saturday? We won’t be able to lift the trophy without it.

‘So we’ve got the League One champions trophy coming down to Fratton Park. It’s going to be an amazing occasion, but if you can enjoy it from the stands that would be absolutely amazing.

‘We’ll be out here with the team, with families. We’ll spend plenty of time out on the pitch and we’ll really, really enjoy it if we manage to lift the trophy.

‘It will be a really, really special day, so thank you in advance for your cooperation. I will see you on Saturday to have a proper celebration.’

The Football League are investigating Tuesday night’s pitch invasion and individual incidents which happened following Conor Shaughnessy’s 89th-minute winner.

Cullen told The News on Thursday that the EFL were anxious about a repeat of the midweek celebrations. He said: ‘The EFL are understandably nervous after Tuesday’s pitch invasion and have told us in no uncertain terms that the ceremony will be abandoned or not to take place should any fans enter the pitch either before or after the final whistle.

‘I hope you will all agree that we cannot let that happen.

‘We should all have the chance to see the players receive their medals and being presented with the trophy, rather than it instead handed to them within the close confines of the dressing room.

‘The players are resolute that they don’t want this opportunity to be taken away from them. They want to have a lap of appreciation to thank you - and for the trophy and medals to be presented to them in front of the fans.

‘John Mousinho, myself and the players are appealing for supporters to stay in their seats and enjoy the special moment together. We would be grateful for everyone's help.’