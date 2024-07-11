So far, the Fratton Park club have welcomed five new faces to the south coast as Mousinho looks to build up his squad ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.
It’s now only one month until Pompey are back in action, heading up to take on Leeds United at Elland Road in the first clash of the season. It marks the first time in 12 years that the two sides have faced each other and while the Blues look to continue strengthening their squad, their upcoming rivals may well be forced to part with some of their biggest stars.
As the transfer window continues to heat up, and the Blues remain in assessment of what’s needed, here are all the foreign players that have been brought in by Pompey’s Championship rivals...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.