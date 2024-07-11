The foreign markets Championship sides have turned to this transfer window - including Portsmouth, Leeds and Sunderland

Pompey’s business in the transfer window is said to be far from finished according to head coach John Mousinho

So far, the Fratton Park club have welcomed five new faces to the south coast as Mousinho looks to build up his squad ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

It’s now only one month until Pompey are back in action, heading up to take on Leeds United at Elland Road in the first clash of the season. It marks the first time in 12 years that the two sides have faced each other and while the Blues look to continue strengthening their squad, their upcoming rivals may well be forced to part with some of their biggest stars.

As the transfer window continues to heat up, and the Blues remain in assessment of what’s needed, here are all the foreign players that have been brought in by Pompey’s Championship rivals...

How many foreign players each Championship club has signed in the 2024 summer transfer window

1. Foreign signings

How many foreign players each Championship club has signed in the 2024 summer transfer window | National World

Blackburn have signed Northern Irish 18-year-old Aodhan Doherty from Irish Premier League side Linfield.

2. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn have signed Northern Irish 18-year-old Aodhan Doherty from Irish Premier League side Linfield. | Getty Images

Bristol have signed Fally Mayulu (French) on a permenant deal while Yu Hirakawa (Japan), Ephraim Yeboah (Italy) and Canada's Jamie Knight-Lebel on loan.

3. Bristol City

Bristol have signed Fally Mayulu (French) on a permenant deal while Yu Hirakawa (Japan), Ephraim Yeboah (Italy) and Canada's Jamie Knight-Lebel on loan. | Getty Images

Mike Tresor (Belgium) and Maxime Esteve (France) have both joined the Burnley set-up on a permanent basis while Shurandy Sambo (Netherlands) joined on a free transfer

4. Burnley

Mike Tresor (Belgium) and Maxime Esteve (France) have both joined the Burnley set-up on a permanent basis while Shurandy Sambo (Netherlands) joined on a free transfer Photo: Matt McNulty

