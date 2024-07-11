So far, the Fratton Park club have welcomed five new faces to the south coast as Mousinho looks to build up his squad ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

It’s now only one month until Pompey are back in action, heading up to take on Leeds United at Elland Road in the first clash of the season. It marks the first time in 12 years that the two sides have faced each other and while the Blues look to continue strengthening their squad, their upcoming rivals may well be forced to part with some of their biggest stars.