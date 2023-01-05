Pompey head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm) seeking to inflict an FA Cup third-round upset.

They will be led by caretaker pair Simon Bassey and Rehman, following the Monday night dismissal of Danny and Nicky Cowley.

Bassey served AFC Wimbledon in a caretaker capacity on two occasions, while, as first-team coach, took charge of Barnet for the final 12 matches of the 2020-21 campaign.

As for Rehman, he was previously head coach of Hong Kong-based Southern, leading them to fifth in their Premier League in his first season.

Now, seven months later, he has been temporarily thrust into the first-team environment to answer the Blues’ SOS.

Rehman’s playing pedigree consists of 20 seasons in the professional game, playing in four countries and skippering Pakistan internationally.

Arsenal's Cesc Fabregas challenges Zesh Rehman, then of Fulham, during a Premier League game in December 2004. Picture: Phil Cole/Getty Images.

He also holds the distinction of becoming the first British Asian to feature in the Premier League, an entrance accomplished against Liverpool in April 2004.

After representing Chelsea for a season before being released at 12, he joined Fulham and would go on to feature in all four divisions of the Premier League and Football League.

It was a journey which also consisted of stop overs at Brighton (loan), Norwich (loan), QPR, Blackpool (loan), Bradford and Gillingham, as well as earning 25 caps with Pakistan.

Rehman would spend the final decade of his playing days in Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia, before retiring at the age of 38.

The last time Pompey clashed with Spurs in any competition was in April 2010, when Avram Grant’s side claimed a shock 2-0 FA Cup semi-final triumph at Wembley.

Now Rehman and Bassey will be attempting to emulate that feat, albeit this time with a League One side rather than one from the Premier League.

Chief executive Andy Cullen told The News: ‘We are very grateful for Simon Bassey and Zesh Rehman for stepping up.

‘Simon has very kindly agreed to step up into this interim period while we conduct a search and will be assisted by Zesh, who’s our under-18 coach.

Zesh comes with a wealth of experience and has played in all four divisions in the league, while has a Uefa pro licence.

‘He will bring some fresh ideas into the group as well, which is good, and we also get continuity in terms of the relationship with the players while we conduct the search for a new head coach.

‘Simon has managerial experience and has also been in this situation before when he’s had to step in as an interim manager, he has the experience and has the knowledge.

‘He knows what it takes and how to relate to the players in this period, so that’s why we are very lucky and fortunate to have him in place.’

Under Rehman, Pompey’s under-18s are presently third in the Youth Alliance League South-West Division.

