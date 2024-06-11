The former Liverpool man proving Portsmouth wrong in Championship with QPR

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His name is one which could pass by even the most studious of Pompey stattos.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner’s presence barely raised a ripple of interest, amid a long line of Blues triallists ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The central midfielder got an hour under his belt in a 3-3 behind-closed-doors draw at Bristol City, with a second outing arriving in 1-1 draw at Luton remembered for being the game Jayden Reid ruptured his knee ligament days after signing for the club.

Danny Cowley decided the Liverpool man wasn’t for him after being told he wasn’t wanted at Anfield, leading to the man who is now 23 returning to his parent club.

Dixon-Bonner was coming off the back of a knee injury in that period, with the then under-23 captain not seen as being right for Pompey in that moment.

The Londoner managed a Carabao Cup and FA Cup outing the next season under Jurgen Klopp, before a parting of ways with the Premier League big boys.

His next move raised a few eyebrows, however, when he turned up at QPR and earned himself a contract in the Championship following a trial.

The switch didn’t equate to minutes, with Dixon-Bonner’s single outing in the 2022-23 season as a late sub for Jamal Lowe in a 1-0 defeat against Birmingham.

Last term was a different story, however, as he made the breakthrough at Loftus Road - getting 26 appearances under his belt as his side turned their season around under Marti Cifuentes after early strugglers.

Now Dixon-Bonner has earned himself a new contract, and will go up against the side who turned him down in the Championship next term.

And he had appreciation for QPR fans, as he aims to become a central figure for his team.

Dixon-Bonner told the QPR website: ‘The relationship with the supporters is very important to me.

‘I have had some tough times, and in those tough times they have stuck by me. Even in the midst of us having a very difficult season, they have taken the time to praise me for the things I have done well.

‘When I have needed a bit of help, they have always been there with their support. I thank them so much for what they have done for me.

‘I want to have a big impact, I am a very ambitious person. I don’t just want to play a role. I want to play a pivotal role.