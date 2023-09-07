The former Millwall, Ipswich Town and Fulham man raising eyebrows in hunt for new home after Pompey exit and Charlton Athletic talk
But the suspicion was the midfielder wouldn’t be short of suitors, after playing a significant role in John Mousinho side over the second half of the campaign.
Yet, Ryan Tunnicliffe still finds himself without a club following the close of the transfer window last week.
That, of course, isn’t a barrier to the former Manchester United starlet linking up with a side beyond deadline day as a free agent.
But Tunnicliffe still being on the lookout for a new employer with the season firmly up and running is a scenario which may well raise an eyebrow or two.
The 30-year-old was linked with a move to the MLS and Australia after falling out of favour under Danny Cowley, following his arrival from Luton in 2021.
The summer talk, however, centred on reported interest from League One rivals Charlton for the former Millwall, Ipswich and Fulham man.
That would have been a move which worked for Tunnicliffe, who commuted to Pompey from his home in Bromley in south east London.
A deal was never finalised, however, though Mousinho was contacted by a number of clubs looking for a character reference over the man who made 69 appearances at Fratton Park.
That was something Mousinho was more than happy to give, with Tunniciffe enjoying 20 appearances after the head coach succeeded Cowley in January.
He said of Tunnicliffe, after his exit: ‘Tunni was excellent. When we spoke, we spoke about how he’d rejuvenated his career here at the back end of the season. He did terrifically well and started a high number of games, probably more than he or anyone around Portsmouth expected.
‘His performances were good and he was part of the side who pushed and got close to the play-offs at one point. He performed really well, but it was one in terms of Ryan being able to go and get a decent, longer-term contract somewhere at a more advanced stage of his career.
‘It was an easier conversation, because plenty of clubs have come knocking and asked about Ryan. So I’m sure he’ll go on and get a decent contract somewhere else and that will be a positive for this club and Ryan as well.’
It’s not panned quite as anticipated or hoped for the man from Manchester, however, as he joins the swathe of pros still looking to find themselves a new home.