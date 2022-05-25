At the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign clubs across the country have unveiled their retained/released lists.
This has included a number of former Blues players - who achieved varying success at Fratton Park.
Here are the 12 players who are set to leave their current clubs for free at the end of May – including those yet to pen new deals.
1. Gareth Evans – Bradford
Years at Pompey: 2015-2022 , Pompey appearances:218, Years at Bradford: 2021-2022, Bradford appearances: 52. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Photo: George Wood
2. Brett Pitman – Bristol Rovers
Years at Pompey: 2017-2020 , Pompey appearances:99, Years at Bristol Rovers: 2021-22, Bristol Rovers appearances: 18. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Ben Thompson – Gillingham
Years at Pompey: 2018-2019 (loan), Pompey appearances:27, Years at Gillingham: 2022, Gillingham appearances: 17. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Photo: Julian Finney
4. Marc McNulty – Reading
Years at Pompey: 2015-2016 (loan) , Pompey appearances:34, Years at Reading: 2018-2022, Reading appearances: 17. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Photo: Alex Burstow