Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Marc McNulty, Ben Thompson

The former Portsmouth favourites, academy stars, and triallists released in the EFL from likes of Cardiff City, Reading, Charlton Athletic, Bradford City and more

A number of familiar Pompey faces have been released across England this month.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:09 pm

At the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign clubs across the country have unveiled their retained/released lists.

This has included a number of former Blues players - who achieved varying success at Fratton Park.

Here are the 12 players who are set to leave their current clubs for free at the end of May – including those yet to pen new deals.

Click here to take part in our Pompey survey ahead of next season.

1. Gareth Evans – Bradford

Years at Pompey: 2015-2022 , Pompey appearances:218, Years at Bradford: 2021-2022, Bradford appearances: 52. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Brett Pitman – Bristol Rovers

Years at Pompey: 2017-2020 , Pompey appearances:99, Years at Bristol Rovers: 2021-22, Bristol Rovers appearances: 18. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Ben Thompson – Gillingham

Years at Pompey: 2018-2019 (loan), Pompey appearances:27, Years at Gillingham: 2022, Gillingham appearances: 17. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

4. Marc McNulty – Reading

Years at Pompey: 2015-2016 (loan) , Pompey appearances:34, Years at Reading: 2018-2022, Reading appearances: 17. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
EFLPortsmouthPompeyBradford CityCardiff City
Next Page
Page 1 of 3