The former Portsmouth hero who could be about to revolutionise football

The football transfer system could be facing a monumental overhaul - thanks to former Pompey midfielder Lassana Diarra.

That’s after the European Court of Justice last week ruled the way some transfers work break European Union laws.

The game is waiting to see the extent to which the decision will invoke change, with some anticipating a seismic shift to the way deals are done and others predicting evolution over transfer business.

The development stems from a decade-long battle between Diarra and Fifa, with the court finding in favour of the FA Cup winner.

It relates to challenges over Fifa rules following Diarra terminating his contract with Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow, claiming non-payment of wages.

The court ruled that Fifa’s rules ‘impede the free movement of professional footballers wishing to develop their activity by going to work for a new club’. That was after Diarra attempted to gain a move to Belgian outfit Charleroi in 2015.

The case is still going through Belgian courts, which is where the extent of the change will be decided.

The most significant outcome would see a player walking away from a contract without it affecting their ability to go elsewhere, or impose any costs on a new club. That scenario would change the game as we know it.

The parties at the centre of proceedings have been putting their own takes on how things stand.

A Fifa spokesman said: ‘Fifa is satisfied that the legality of key principles of the transfer system have been reconfirmed in today's ruling.

‘The ruling only puts in question two paragraphs of two articles of the Fifa regulations on the status and transfer of players, which the national court is now invited to consider.’

Global players’union, Fifpro say the verdict will ‘change the landscape of football'. Their statement read: ‘We commend Lassana Diarra for pursuing this challenge which has been so demanding. Fifpro is proud to have been able to support him. Lassana Diarra – like Jean-Marc Bosman before him – has ensured that thousands of players worldwide will profit from a new system which must guarantee respect of their employment rights.’

Sports barrister, Yasin Patel, feels the ramifications of the case could be similar to the Bosman Ruling - which allowed players to move for free at the end of their contracts.

He told the BBC: 'The result could mean far-reaching consequences for the transfer system, similar to how the Bosman Ruling affected transfers in 1995.

‘Players may now be able to move more freely to other clubs by breaking with a contract as opposed to being tied to the club and contract. In addition, buying clubs may not have to pay compensation or claims.’