The former Portsmouth man handed key role in guiding Bristol Rovers back to League One with Joey Barton

Ex-Blues marketing executive Tom Gorringe has been appointed to the key position following Martyn Starnes’ exit for ‘personal reasons’.

Gorringe is promoted from his existing role as commercial director, as he bids to oversee the club’s return to League One with Joey Barton after their relegation last term.

The new CEO spent four years working at Pompey from 2008, joining as a sales executive before moving into a marketing position.

That meant Gorringe was at Fratton Park through two periods of administration, with the club named EFL family club of the year in his stay at PO4.

Roles at Cardiff and Brighton followed before he joined Bristol Rovers in 2017.

He has proved a popular figure with supporters in his time at the club, drawing praise for his engagement with The Gas followers.

New Bristol Rovers chief executive Tom Gorringe (left) with Pompey media manager Neil Weld ahead of a charity challenge climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for charity in 2011.

Now he will work closely with Barton to improve the club’s fortunes, with the outfit currently sat 14th in the League Two table.

Gorringe has bold ambitions for what can be achieved, as he assumes his new position at the helm at the end of the month.

He told Bristol Rovers’ official site: ‘Since the first day that I stepped foot at this club I have been struck by the potential and been determined to play my part in unlocking it.

‘This is a special club and there is nowhere else I would rather be at this stage of my career than here working on this project.

‘To be leading the club during such an exciting time is an honour and I will do everything within my power to help make us as successful as we can be.

‘I would like to thank (owner) Wael (Al Qadi) for all of the support he has given me, and that faith that he has shown me in offering this opportunity at what is an exciting time for the club.

‘By working together, there are no limits to what this club can achieve and I hope that under my leadership the staff, players, supporters and all stakeholders can pull in the same direction to help us progress.’

