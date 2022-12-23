The former Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers striker available in January window

The Real EFL, have reported the Sky Blues are keen to offload the striker when the window opens in January.

It is believed League One or League Two will be his next destination, with his deal set to expire in the summer.

Coventry Live earlier insisted Walker’s time at the Coventry Building Society Arena would come to a close at some stage in 2023 to reduce the wage bill.

This term the forward has featured 10 times in the Championship for the Sky Blues, but is yet to get off the mark in front of goal.

However, eight of his outings have come off the bench with Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare Mark Robins’ preferred options.

It wouldn’t be the first time Walker would find himself departing the CBS Arena during a January window, after moving to Fratton Park last season.

Despite once-again linking up with boss Danny Cowley, it was a loan move which failed to hit the heights many hoped when he arrived.

The former Nottingham Forest man netted just once in 15 League One outings, with his only striker coming against relegation-threatened Crewe.

In fact, a 55-minute cameo during their dismal 1-0 defeat Cheltenham in April would prove to be the final straw over Walker’s time at Pompey.

The striker would never play in Cowley’s side again, and would have to settle as an unused substitute for their final six games of the campaign.

Having arrived in January to boost the Blues’ promotion hopes, he would go on to depart as one of the most disappointing loan signings in recent seasons.

Walker returned to PO4 in pre-season, coming on as a second-half substitute in Coventry’s 2-0 win over the Blues.

Yet it was a game he would’ve wanted to forget, missing a spot kick just three minutes after coming off the bench.