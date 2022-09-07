Gary O'Neil, left, and Forest manager Steve Cooper last Saturday. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Now there’s increasing talk ex-Blues favourite Gary O’Neil is putting himself in a strong position to gain his breakthrough as a Premier League manager.

The classy midfielder, who made 192 appearances at the club he emerged at as their youngest senior player at the age of 16 in 2000, is said to be making a favourable impression after succeeding Scott Parker at Bournemouth.

O’Neil was handed the role on an interim basis, with Parker dismissed in the wake of the Cherries’ 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool at the end of last month.

Gary O'Neil in his Pompey days. Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

It was Parker’s criticism of the club’s transfer policy and the direction they were headed which was ultimately believed to have led to his downfall, however.

O’Neil has picked up quick results since taking on the lead role, however, with his side following up a 0-0 draw with Wolves by dramatically coming from two goals down to win 3-2 late on at Nottingham Forest.

His level-headed manner has also impressed with the ex-West Ham, Middlesbrough, QPR, Norwich, Bristol City and Bolton man putting the focus on his players.

Now the bookies have O’Neil second favourite to be given the role as manager on a permanent basis.

He is as short as 2/1 for the position behind Sean Dyche, with the likes of Nathan Jones, Kjetil Knutsen, Nathan Jones and John Terry others in the running.

If O’Neil was to land the position, it would place a strong Pompey thread through Bournemouth’s bid to remain in the top flight this season.

Former defender Shaun Cooper has stepped up from his development squad role to assist O’Neil.

Meanwhile, another loyal Pompey servant - and close friend of O’Neil’s - is operating at Dean Court as technical director in the shape of Richard Hughes.

It’s been an emergence into the managerial limelight for O’Neil which has been in the making since before he hung up his boots.

The Londoner made it clear he was looking to progress into coaching, and told The News in 2019 he’d sounded out then Pompey boss Kenny Jackett about a return to the club he holds close to his heart.

He said at the time: ‘I spoke to Kenny briefly about a number of things really, not just about myself, it was never “Will you take me back?”.

‘It was to see what was going on and how they were doing.

‘People have their own backroom staff, unless someone leaves they are never looking to recruit coaching staff. Kenny will have his team with him and that’s the way the game is, you always want people you know and have worked with before.

‘Maybe there’s a chance I can come back and help out with the Academy, even just here and there with bits and pieces. I would love to give a little bit back if there’s an opportunity.'

That opportunity never presented itself, however, leading to O’Neil landing a role working with Liverpool’s under-23s, where he was acquainted with then sporting director Michael Edwards from their time together at Pompey.

He then returned to the south coast last year when Jonathan Woodgate was announced as head coach.