And the same can be said when it comes to their player ratings, which – let’s be said – can make for difficult reading if you’re a player who has just had a nightmare 90 minutes for the Blues.

Let’s be honest, they’re less diplomatic than those offered up by our own Neil Allen or Jordan Cross after games – even if Pompey do collect the three points on offer!

So we’ve got the calculator out to tot all these scores up to see who stands out and who doesn’t based on the ratings our so-called Gaffers have provided.

Note: the average scores provided are a result of league starts per player only and do not include substitute appearances.

It also includes those players who left the club in January.

1. Tyler Walker - 5 League starts: 8. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

2. John Marquis - 5.1 League starts: 15. Photo: Robin Jones Photo Sales

3. Lee Brown - 5.4 League starts: 18. Photo: Dennis Goodwin Photo Sales

4. Kieron Freeman - 5.6 League starts: 19. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales